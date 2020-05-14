Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

Home – Deer by Toogoolawah State High School student Grace Gardner was part of the Budding Talents exhibition at Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery last year.

FOSTERING arts and culture has been a major focus of the Somerset Regional Council in recent years, and a new online questionnaire aims to help hone the direction these initiatives take in future.

There are myriad culturally-themed activities that take place in the region, with frequent exhibitions at the art galleries, regular weekly and monthly market days, annual festivals and shows, and even theatrical performances.

Several new events were planned for this year, with the Art Beat festival intended to return for its second year, and a new partnership formed to hold the Brisbane Air Show in the region.

Most of these events are currently postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but council are eager to find out how they can expand on the current slate of activities when the crisis has passed.

The purpose of the Cultural Mapping survey will be to identify how council can remove barriers preventing access to existing arts experiences, and build upon the cultural activities currently on offer.

Seventeen questions long, the questionnaire invites those involved in the arts and cultural industry to share how and where they operate, the obstacles they face, and what new projects or developments they would like to see to increase the access and availability of arts initiatives in the region.

Those who engage with the survey will also be asked what cultural and artistic activities (aside from their own) they currently participate in, and what new activities they would like to see brought into the region.

Councillors expressed their support for the survey when reading the report during this week’s council meeting, with Cr Cheryl Gaedtke praising the efforts of the organisers.

“This is so crucial for our region, it’s very much needed,” she said.

The questionnaire is not online yet, but will be available from the Have Your Say page of the council website, for a period of three months.