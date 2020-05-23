Have your say: 4 local projects you can have an influence on

Here are four ways you can have your say from home.

Here are four ways you can have your say from home.

MANY projects rely on public feedback to identify issues and improve plans, and with many people still stuck at home, there’s never been a better time to have your say on local and global issues.

Here are four topical online questionnaires looking for participants.

COVID-19 Lockdown Study

The University of Southern Queensland is working with researchers in the UK, USA and France to put together a global snapshot of the impact prolonged lockdown periods have had on residents.

The anonymous survey asks questions about physical activity, wellbeing, and more in isolation.

All Australian residents 18 years or over can participate in the project, while will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

The survey can be found here.

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

Several months ago the Somerset Regional Council, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and the University of Queensland Business School collaborated to create a user study questionnaire for users of the Rail Trail.

The questionnaire aims to analyse current user patterns among locals and visitors alike, which will be used to identify areas for improvement, and create more economic and tourism opportunities in future.

After being delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the survey is now live, and invites anyone who has used the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is an capacity in the last twelve months to have their say.

The survey closes on Friday, May 29, and can be accessed via this link.

Somerset Dam Upgrade

Planning is already underway for a massive upgrade of the decades-old Somerset Dam, with a Customer Reference Group made up of local community and business representatives taking part in regular workshops to address concerns.

The upgrade project is expected to commence in 2022, and could take several years, which will have lasting impacts on the surrounding region.

Seqwater has hosted a survey, which hopes to help improve their understanding of public awareness and opinions on the project.

The survey can be found on the Seqwater website.

Cultural Mapping Survey

With arts and culture being a major focus of the Somerset Regional Council, they have launched a Cultural Mapping survey to build upon the cultural activities in the region.

The questionnaire invites those involved in the arts and cultural industry to share how and where they operate, the obstacles they face, and what new projects, developments, or activities they would like to see.

The study has not gone live yet, but will be available via council’s Have Your Say page.