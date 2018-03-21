Have you seen the car connected to a Laidley robbery?

Police are appealing for information on a break and enter of the QN Hotel in Laidley.

POTENTIAL witnesses to a break and enter at Laidley's Queensland National Hotel and the robbery of a safe from a private residence within the hotel are being urged to come forward.

Gatton CIB detective Tim Roberts said CCTV and hotel security revealed at least one male arriving at the back of the Queensland National Hotel about 7.30am on Friday, March 9.

"He was then picked up by a white four-door sedan at the rear of the hotel at about 8.05am, with the vehicle accessing the hotel via the community centre carpark on the corner of William and Ambrose St,” he said.

"It is apparent that the offender and offending vehicle have likely travelled towards Grandchester/Rosewood/Ipswich after exiting Ambrose Street and turning right into William Street as the vehicle is unable to be sighted again on LVRC CCTV.

LOOK FAMILIAR: Contact local police or Crime Stoppers on now 1800 333 000. CONTRIBUTED

"A safe was removed from the private residence at the rear of the hotel which contained a substantial amount of Australian and foreign currency as well as jewellery.”

Anyone with dashcam footage from that morning around the William, Patrick, Orton, Coates Street areas and Rosewood-Laidley Rd is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”