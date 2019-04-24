Menu
Login
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12.
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12. Queensland Police
News

Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

mackay harbour missing missing man scott saville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    $1.5 million for highway upgrade in Brisbane Valley township

    $1.5 million for highway upgrade in Brisbane Valley township

    News More than $1 million dollars announced for upgrades including reduced speed limit and new turn lanes for main street

    Growers battle to protect the next generation of farmers

    Growers battle to protect the next generation of farmers

    News One farmer believes the issues should have been fixed earlier

    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

    News Four descendants to ride in Light Horse parade