‘Have a rest my friend’: Tributes pour in for local legend

Jim Pagel will be laid to rest in Gympie this week.

Jim Pagel will be laid to rest in Gympie this week.

LOCAL speedway icon and loving Gympie grandfather Jim Pagel, who passed away this week, will be laid to rest in a service on Wednesday afternoon.

Jim, a former Gympie school bus driver and lifelong speedway member, passed away on Sunday, September 6, aged 87.

He leaves behind his wife Margaret (known as June to close friends) three children two grandchildren, and his brother, who will miss him greatly.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Hospital provides update on toddler hit by a car at Rainbow

* Jealous, psychotic ex threatens to cut woman's head off

* Man in hospital after Bruce Highway crash late last night

His son, Gary Pagel, said his father was born in 1932 in Lowood, spent some time in Kingaroy during his younger years, before settling down in Gympie, where he had lived ever since.

Gary said his father had several jobs over the years, from a carrier business, to fuel distribution to driving school buses, and he enjoyed playing golf in his time off.

Jim also became involved with the Gympie Speedway several years ago, thanks to his friend and speedway legend Percy Bichel, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Four generations of the Pagel family. From left: Alfred, Jim, Chris and Gary.

Gary, who is now the Gympie Speedway Vice President, said his father spent a lot of time at the club, and worked on the gate for a long period. Jim was a club stalwart for many years, and was awarded lifelong membership in the 1980s.

The Gympie Speedway said it was with the "greatest of sorrow" they announced his passing, and said will be sorely missed by all club members.

Dozens of friends and club members shared memories of Jim and their condolences to the family on Facebook.

Annemaree Ray said: "Condolences to you all. Dearest Jimmy, I will never forget my bus rides to school I'm sure you won't either. Have a rest my friend. Love Annemaree. Xx. Thoughts are with Gary and Families."

Shiraz Black said: "My condolences to the family. Your name and legacy will live on. We are new to this speedway but my kids know Pagels corner. RIP."

"RIP Jim a very humble man, love to June and families," said Eleanore Greaney.