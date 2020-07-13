Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dr Farvardin Daliri’s giant kookaburra will be visiting the Fraser Coast in late July. Photo: Stuart Fast
Dr Farvardin Daliri’s giant kookaburra will be visiting the Fraser Coast in late July. Photo: Stuart Fast
Offbeat

‘Have a laugh’: Giant sensation bound for Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST residents will be laughing with delight when a big viral hit comes to visit.

A giant laughing kookaburra, built by Farvardin Daliri, will visit the Coast for three days as it makes its way up to Townsville.

The big bird will visit Tiaro on July 28, Maryborough on July 29 and Hervey Bay on July 30.

Dr Daliri built the monster kookaburra in the backyard of a Brisbane property to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He constructed the metal bird for the Townsville Cultural Festival.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

More Stories

dr farvardin daliri fraser coast giant kookaburra hervey bay maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        Crime THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to appear in court.

        Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        premium_icon Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        Crime IT was a busy Friday for police as the kicked in drug users' doors

        Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        premium_icon Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        Crime Public takes justice into their own hands

        How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        premium_icon How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        Crime A man has been charged with two offences after a quick-thinking witness spotted...