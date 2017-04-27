Hatton Vale State School's crossing guardians settled in

TWO crossing supervisors have settled in at Hatton Vale State School, making sure the youngest members of the community get to school safely each day.

Kennet Kalen Hatchfield and James McNeil work alternate weeks at the crossing on Hannant Rd since arriving at the start of the 2017 school year.

They arrive at 8am each day for the morning shift and then return just before the last school bell of the day to watch over the crossing and are a familiar sight to the school's students as the second term gets under way.

Mr Hatchfield said a lot of parents had approached him to say they were happy to have another set of eyes.

"It's really rewarding,” Mr Hatchfield said.

"A lot of the parents don't walk all the way up to the crossing anymore, they leave their kids down a bit away from us.

"They know the kids are going to be safe walking up (to the crossing) and getting across the road safely.”

The Summerholm resident believed children's awareness around road safety had increased since he first came on board in February.

"When we first started here, their road sense for crossing it was good, but it has improved,” he said.

It took a bit of instruction but students all seem to be on the same page.

"Now they hop off their bike to walk across the road, all the little kids they follow the foot prints by the crossing... and they use it as a bit of a game,” he said.