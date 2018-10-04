Hastings sets up potential NRL return after signing new deal

THE career renaissance of Jackson Hastings has continued with the Australian half signing a new deal at Salford for the 2019 English Super League season.

The 22-year-old made a huge impression during his short-term stint with the Red Devils this year, helping them to victory in all of his six matches to secure their top-flight survival.

Hasting linked up with Salford in July after he was released by NRL side Manly mid-season following an altercation with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans during an away trip to Gladstone and subsequent banishment to reserve grade by coach Trent Barrett.

His impressive form for Salford brought him to the attention of a host of other Super League clubs, including Wigan, but Hastings made it clear he was prepared to sign only a 12-month deal as he targeted a return to the NRL in 2020.

"In the end it was a pretty easy decision, to be honest," Hastings said.

"When I laid in bed at night weighing up my options, I really couldn't see myself playing anywhere else over here."

Jackson Hastings during his time at Manly. Picture: Brendan Esposito

Hastings was mobbed by jubilant fans after his 18-point haul in last week's win over Toulouse finally staved off the threat of relegation.

"Signing Jackson for the 2019 season is a great piece of business by the club and a great piece of business for Super League as a whole," Salford coach Ian Watson said.

"His energy and enthusiasm around the club and the boys is infectious and you can see in the games he's played how it lifts people around him.

"Jackson wants to lead a team and be the dominant half and that fits perfectly within our team dynamics."

Hastings played 47 NRL games during spells at the Sydney Roosters and the Sea Eagles before his move to the UK.

Earlier this week, Salford announced the re-signing of Australian hooker Joey Lussick, a good friend of Hastings, on a two-year deal.