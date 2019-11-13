Has the Linville loo dispute finally been flushed?

IT’S OVER: Linville resident and town hall president Alan Kirby has claimed victory in a long-running dispute with Somerset Regional Council. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

A long-running dispute between a remote community and Somerset Regional Council appears to have come to an end.

Linville resident Alan Kirby has been fighting the council over what he claims is a significant health hazard in the local park.

Mr Kirby claims the public toilets have been leaking sewage, and went as far as to install his own barrier around the site.

But works on toilet plumbing started earlier this month, and Mr Kirby is claiming victory.

“It’s a job well done,” Mr Kirby said.

Somerset Regional Council confirmed works on the toilet’s plumbing system had been completed, but Mayor Graeme Lehmann again denied there was ever a sewage leak at the site.

“Work is being undertaken to improve the soakage trenches,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Work relates to the performance of the existing transpiration trenches. There is no sewage leaking into the park.”

The council is also working to install bollards around the soakage trench to prevent parking on the area.

The usage of the toilet block has been increasing in recent years because of the high number of people on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail which runs through Linville.

Mayor Lehmann said the council was monitoring the situation.

The council has previously said it was assessing the future of the toilet block with various options in the budget for “next year or the year after”.