Menu
Login
IT’S OVER: Linville resident and town hall president Alan Kirby has claimed victory in a long-running dispute with Somerset Regional Council. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
IT’S OVER: Linville resident and town hall president Alan Kirby has claimed victory in a long-running dispute with Somerset Regional Council. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
News

Has the Linville loo dispute finally been flushed?

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

A long-running dispute between a remote community and Somerset Regional Council appears to have come to an end.

Linville resident Alan Kirby has been fighting the council over what he claims is a significant health hazard in the local park.

Mr Kirby claims the public toilets have been leaking sewage, and went as far as to install his own barrier around the site.

But works on toilet plumbing started earlier this month, and Mr Kirby is claiming victory.

“It’s a job well done,” Mr Kirby said.

Somerset Regional Council confirmed works on the toilet’s plumbing system had been completed, but Mayor Graeme Lehmann again denied there was ever a sewage leak at the site.

“Work is being undertaken to improve the soakage trenches,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Work relates to the performance of the existing transpiration trenches. There is no sewage leaking into the park.”

The council is also working to install bollards around the soakage trench to prevent parking on the area.

The usage of the toilet block has been increasing in recent years because of the high number of people on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail which runs through Linville.

Mayor Lehmann said the council was monitoring the situation.

The council has previously said it was assessing the future of the toilet block with various options in the budget for “next year or the year after”.

council linville sewage leak somerset region toilet
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Record a frog call and help save a vital species

        Record a frog call and help save a vital species

        News The second annual FrogID week is aiming to help uncover critical data on frog numbers and distribution.

        FIRE ALERTS: Crews on scene at Ingoldsby, Ravensbourne

        FIRE ALERTS: Crews on scene at Ingoldsby, Ravensbourne

        News Firefighters are continuing to battle blazes in the region

        Why you’re hearing extra aircraft activity today

        Why you’re hearing extra aircraft activity today

        News If you’re in the Grantham area and are hearing extra aircraft noise, don’t feel too...

        FIREYS: Messages of support to our firefighting legends

        FIREYS: Messages of support to our firefighting legends

        News The community is right behind our local firefighters, with an outpouring of support...