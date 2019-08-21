Menu
Login
Are Emma Watson and Tom Felton dating?
Are Emma Watson and Tom Felton dating?
Celebrity

Harry Potter stars spark dating rumours

by NZ Herald
21st Aug 2019 7:05 AM

FORMER Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton are rumoured to be dating.

The actors, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, sparked the rumours after posing in a photo of them holidaying together in South Africa.

"Quick learner x," Felton, 31, captioned the post, which shows him teaching Emma to play the acoustic guitar.

View this post on Instagram

Quick learner x

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Users were quick to notice the pair were wearing their pyjamas in the photo, indicating a possible sleepover for the pair.

"DRAMIONE FOREVER," one fan commented. "FELSTON," posted another, enthusiastically celebrating long-held fan names for the pair.

Hermione (Watson) and Malfoy (Felton) in a scene from the third movie.
Hermione (Watson) and Malfoy (Felton) in a scene from the third movie.

 

The cast, including Felton and Watson (from left) in 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini
The cast, including Felton and Watson (from left) in 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini

However, ET reports the pair are in fact just good friends, squashing hopes of fans who want the pair to live out the 'Dramione' ship.

Emma Watson, 29, had previously admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012 that she had a "huge crush" on her co-star when she was between 10 and 12 years old.

Watson had fuelled previous dating rumours in November last year, sharing a selfie with Felton on a beach to her Instagram profile.

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald and is republished here with permission

More Stories

dating dating harry potter emma watson tom felton

Top Stories

    School stud claims back to back grand champion tilt

    School stud claims back to back grand champion tilt

    News For the second year in a row, Loc-Hi Liberty has taken out grand champion Australian Lowline female at the Ekka with her team of agricultural students

    Raptors ready to roar for inaugural bush bash league

    Raptors ready to roar for inaugural bush bash league

    News Lockyer Valley Raptors T20 team is ready to roar

    Reel fun at fishing festival

    Reel fun at fishing festival

    News A total of 85 teams took part in the competition

    Clinics bake change for furry friends in need

    Clinics bake change for furry friends in need

    Pets & Animals Give in to the cravings and grab a cupcake to help an animal in need