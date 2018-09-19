Menu
Login
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally confirmed a fan theory about Hermione Granger.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally confirmed a fan theory about Hermione Granger.
Movies

J.K. Rowling confirms big Hermione theory

by Bronte Coy
19th Sep 2018 1:02 PM

IF YOU were anything like me, you were using a very - er - creative pronunciation of "Hermione" while reading the first three-and-a-half Harry Potter books.

Then something changed. In the fourth instalment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a whole passage was dedicated to pointing out that foreign student Viktor Krum was pronouncing Hermione Granger's name wrong, saying "Her-my-own", instead of the correct "Her-my-oh-knee."

 

It really changed the game. The first movie hadn't even been released yet (it would come a year later, in 2001) so before that very pointed excerpt, most of us had never had a reference point on how to say Hermione's name.

So, did the author - fed-up with all of us - do it on purpose?

One Twitter user put it to J.K. Rowling this week, writing: "Theory: J.K. Rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione's name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum."

The British author retweeted the fan's comment, confirming: "Theory correct."

There was a strong reaction from fans on Twitter, with some even 'fessing up to their own weird and wonderful past 'Hermione' pronunciations.

editors picks goblet of fire happy potter j k rowling movies

Top Stories

    Police light up highway with road safety operation

    Police light up highway with road safety operation

    News BOTH lanes of the Warrego Highway near Gatton have been reduced to a crawl as Queensland Police conduct Operation Quebec Smoke.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:43 PM
    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    News He put a question on notice to the minister two weeks ago.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Council race day deemed a success

    Council race day deemed a success

    News Beaudesert jockey Brooke Ainsworth rode four winners.

    Tiny kitten found dumped in takeaway bag at Coles loo

    Tiny kitten found dumped in takeaway bag at Coles loo

    News A two-day-old kitten was left for dead and a peacock was beheaded

    Local Partners