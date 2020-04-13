Menu
Prince Harry and baby Archie in Canada. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Harry ‘never wanted Archie to be a royal’

by New York Post
13th Apr 2020 11:40 AM

Dr. Jane Goodall had a feeling her good friend Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be leaving the royal family long before the couple announced their Megxit plans.

According to the 86-year-old anthropologist, as reported by the New York Post, Harry told her during the summer of 2019 that he didn't want his then two-month-old son Archie growing up under royal standards and protocols, suggesting that he and Markle were already mulling over the idea of distancing themselves from the monarchy.

 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex never intended for their son Archie to grow up as a royal, according to Dr. Jane Goodall. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images
"At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie,' Dr. Goodall recalled to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine. "He was very tiny and very sleepy - not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family."

Goodall went on, "I made Archie do the Queen's wave, saying, 'I suppose he'll have to learn this.' Harry said, 'No, he's not growing up like that."'

The conversation took place while Harry interviewed Goodall at her Roots & Shoots fundraiser in July 2019.

 

The interview was included in Markle's September cover issue of British Vogue.

Six months after the Q&A with Goodall, the couple announced they'd be stepping down as senior working royals, officially giving up their formal titles in March.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Originally published as Harry 'never wanted Archie to be a royal'

