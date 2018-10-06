Simple way Aussie teen made $2000 in one month

There were no jobs out there that attracted young Harry Hall, so he took it upon himself to start his own car washing business to make some extra cash.

There were no jobs out there that attracted young Harry Hall, so he took it upon himself to start his own car washing business to make some extra cash.

WHEN Harry Hall asked his dad for a new computer his father turned to him and said "save your money and buy one yourself". That's the way dad.

But what the teen's father didn't realise was for his surfing and footy-loving son's entrepreneurial spirit to take over.

About a month ago the 15-year-old decided to start his own mobile car washing business.

"I wanted to take on a part-time job and most my friends were working at McDonalds and other casual jobs, but I wanted to do something different," Harry told news.com.au

"I had a chat to mum and dad about the lack of car detailing facilities in our area … the closest car wash was about 20 minutes away, so I thought this would be a good chance to try something new and make a bit of cash and to help fund my new computer."

He added: "Mum and dad were actually surprised by my idea because they thought I was just going to work at Maccas."

The keen Queensland teen has now made close $2000 washing the cars of Casuarina locals.

Not even he realised how popular his new business would become.

But, like any new start-up it took a lot of effort. He created 500 flyers (on Microsoft Word) and dropped them in the mailboxes of his neighbours.

"Out of the hundreds of flyers, I only got two responses - but it was two responses I never had before," the optimistic teen said.

"My theory was that if it doesn't succeed, it's still worth having a go."

And that he did - he washed the cars of those two neighbours, charging $20 and $30 each due to the size of the vehicles.

"After I washed the first guy's car he sent me some feedback, which I took on board, advising me to post about my service on social media."

That's when his small business spiralled out of control, forcing the teen to create a website via GoDaddy, to help manage the influx of requests.

"Overnight I got about 105 comments and an overwhelming amount of texts … that weekend I ended up washing 15 cars, making about $420."

Harry washes about three to four cars a day while he's on school holidays, but once term four begins, he will resume working weekends only.

He trialled his skills on mum and dad’s car before taking on clients.

He plans on employing some of his younger mates to help grow the business.

"They're about 12 or 13, a bit younger than me, but it would be great to get them on-board so they can make a bit of pocket money. I'll pay them about $15 per car and I'll keep $5 while washing other cars."

The young entrepreneur is already chipping away at another business idea - organic car washing liquids - that he believes there is a gap in the market for it.

When he’s not flat-out with his business, you will find the teen hitting the surf.

"I want to try make and sell natural car cleaning products because I have realised while cleaning cars, I am using a lot of chemical products which are harming the environment."

Harry said he doesn't have a clear idea what he wants to do when he's older, but something tells us he could be well on his way to making the Young Rich List.

And no, he hasn't bought himself that upgraded PC - he has no time to be playing computer games (just yet).