It's been a little over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the bold move to California and now a source close to the Duke of Sussex believes his American life is lacking structure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially departed as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, marking a new life of unknowns as the couple vowed to earn their own keep and split their time between Harry's native Britain and Meghan's North American roots.

After reports surfaced about Harry's loneliness in Los Angeles, where he and Meghan are living large in an $18 million ($A27.9 million) mansion reportedly owned by Tyler Perry, a source told Vanity Fair he's homesick for a couple of reasons.

"He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now," the source told the magazine.

Unlike Los Angeles-born Meghan, Harry "doesn't have friends" in the Golden State and currently has no job.

"So at the moment he's a bit rudderless," the source said, adding though that the Duke knows "it won't always be like this".

As a part of his compromise with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Harry agreed to not use his official military appointments once the couple's departure as senior members was complete. The Duke and Duchess also gave up their HRH titles and bid farewell to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on March 31.

Despite a lull in Harry's schedule, the couple has managed to share some details of this new chapter with the world. Meghan made her first return to acting earlier this year with the narration of Disney's Elephant. The couple also announced their new charity in April called Archewell.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry 'friendless', 'misses structure' in LA