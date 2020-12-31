Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Humour

Harry Bruce’s comedic take on a COVID-riddled year

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Few can match the way Harry Bruce can take the issue of the day and immortalise it in a witty, succinct toon.

The Daily Mercury has been his platform for decades and, against the adversity of a year that tested the resolve of everyone, Harry once again delivered.

The news never sleeps. It is a constant cycle of endless articles and issues that need covering for a community that needs to be informed.

And 2020 had defining moments - an unprecedented pandemic, bushfires, trials and tribulations.

And each time, Harry captured the moment.

Take a look back at some of his greatest works from 2020.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

And, seeing the funny side of COVID-19:

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
harry bruce harry bruce cartoon mackay daily mercury
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Shocking crimes that came before the Gatton court in...

        Crime From tradies taking money and not completing the job, to disturbing cases of animal cruelty, these are some of the biggest cases heard in the Gatton court this year.

        Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Premium Content Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

        Crime One man was caught driving more than twice the legal limit as Gatton police nabbed...

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Premium Content Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Cricket Wood thriving on professional cricket life in Brisbane Heat bubble. See how the...