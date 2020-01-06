Menu
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Harris Scarfe confirms 21 stores in five states will shut

by AAP with Glen Norris, John Dagge
6th Jan 2020 3:40 PM
TWENTY-one Harris Scarfe stores across five states will close over the next four weeks after the retailer was placed in receivership in December.

The administrators say 44 stores will continue to trade with the group offered for sale.

There are eight stores in Queensland, but it is unclear at this stage if any of them will be affected by the closures.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partner Vaughan Strawbridge says the move to close stores was a difficult decision but necessary to position the Harris Scarfe business for a successful sale.

The retailer employs more than 1800 people across network of 66 stores, generating annual sales of $380 million.

QUT retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer last month said Harris Scarfe had been squeezed out by "cheap and cheerful" retail operators such as Big W, Target and Kmart which sold private label brands sourced from China and other low-cost manufacturing countries.

Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes
Harris Scarfe's Queensland outlets included Townsville, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, Morayfield, Chermside and Carindale.

In 2016, the retailer renewed a push into the increasingly tough Queensland market and was upbeat about the future of the traditional department store.

The store, which placed itself in the middle of the market between Target and Myer, operated with separate departments for fashion, homewares, manchester

