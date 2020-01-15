Hardware shop’s transformation catches eyes of bypassers

NEW LOOK: Plainland Hardware has recently rebranded as Plainland Mitre 10. The new uniforms have recently arrived and the storefront has been repainted.

THOSE driving past Plainland Hardware this week will notice the store has a new paint job, and a new name.

The newly-rebranded Plainland Mitre 10 might look different from the outside, but owner and director Stephen Rule has promised it’s business as usual on the inside.

“It’s the same staff, the same business, the same service,” he said.

The reason for the change revolves around parent company Metcash, which owns both the Home Hardware and Mitre 10 brands.

“Most of the stores like us are independently owned. What they want, for marketing purposes, is for three quarters of the stores branded Mitre 10,” Mr Rule said.

“In order to be branded a Home or Mitre 10 store we pay fees, and a portion of those fees go into marketing, so they want a bigger portion of the fees to be in one brand and they’ve elected for that brand to be Mitre 10.”

Manager Tom Stevens confirmed there wouldn’t be any major changes beyond the new uniforms.

“There’s no changes in relation to our primary, we still buy from the same warehouse, the same suppliers,” he said.

“It’ll continue to be family owned and we’ll continue to support the Lockyer Valley.”

He also said existing Home Rewards cards would continue to be honoured at the store until they expired.

New cards will be issued under the Mitre 10 brand.

This isn’t the first time there have been changes at the store, which first opened in 1990.

“When it started off, there was no hardware, it was called the Plainland Rural Centre, and it was mostly produce and fence posts and so on,” Mr Rule said.

“Later – I’m not sure when – it became a small hardware.”

Mr Stevens has worked at the store for more than 20 years, and has seen several of these changes first-hand.

“I started here in 1998, it was a Thrifty Link Hardware, and then Stephen bought the business in 2003,” he said.

The business changed to Home Hardware in 2011,

To officially welcome the rebranding, Plainland Mitre 10 will have a grand opening on Saturday, February 2, which also celebrates the leap year.

“We’ll have face-painting, a sausage sizzle, a jumping castle,” Mr Rule said.

Though the rebranding won’t have any impact on the store’s business, Mr Rule said another upcoming change could pose problems.

“It’s going to be difficult times ahead, with Bunnings proposing to come to the area,” he said.

Bunnings has claimed the new store will bring 80+ jobs to the area, but locals have already expressed concerns about the impact it may have on existing hardware businesses.