Hard yakka the vital ingredient for Old Fernvale Bakery

TASTE TEST: Old Fernvale Bakery's Matt Brown and Margaret Ruhle with their national gold medal winning roast lamb, cauliflower, cheese and aioli pies. Lachlan McIvor

THE TWO most important ingredients essential to any successful baking competition are hard work and determination.

Those are the words of wisdom that Old Fernvale Bakery's head baker Matt Brown lives by.

The bakery tasted yet more success at the Baking Industry National Trade Show, held on the Gold Coast at the end of June, by winning 14 medals and nine certificates of merit.

This follows their 16 medal haul at the Queensland Bakery Show in May.

His dedicated team put in a long, gruelling four days of work prior to the competition and their efforts were rewarded against the close to 1800 entries Australia-wide.

"We would have been doing 18 to 20 hours every day for those four days,” Mr Brown said.

"It's not something we take really lightly. If you're gonna have a crack, have a crack.

"It's not just about the awards... you feel good after doing so many hours, you feel like you're getting some reward back for it - just the self satisfaction that you know you can make good product.”

That cohesion and work ethic amongst his colleagues was picked out as a key to their continued triumphs, which Mr Brown has developed over his seven years in the Fernvale bakery while also passing on his 42 years of baking experience.

"Hard work and determination (is vital),” he said.

"With the baking industry because of the way it is, the world's your oyster.

"If you're a good baker you can go overseas and bake anywhere and Australia does breed some pretty good bakers.”

One of their creations made specifically for the national titles was a roast lamb, cauliflower, cheese and aioli pie that claimed gold.

It now features prominently in the bakery's shop window and it has already proved a hit with customers.

"It's taken off like a house on fire,” he laughed.

"We have to sell them in our shop for the next four months at least because the judges can come in at any time and say I want to see this pie to make sure that you really do sell it.”