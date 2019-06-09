Menu
Lockyer Chamber of Commerce committee members at the 2019 Local Business Recognition Awards.
Lockyer Chamber of Commerce committee members at the 2019 Local Business Recognition Awards.
Hard work pays off at local business recognition dinner

Ebony Graveur
9th Jun 2019 7:01 PM

MORE than 170 guests attended dinner on Friday night to acknowledge the hard work of local businesses in the Lockyer Valley region.

Five businesses made their way into the spotlight at the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry Local Business Recognition Dinner, in categories acknowledging new and long-standing businesses alike.

Bridgestone Plainland; Valley Irrigation, Steel and Fencing; Gatton Florist; Campbell Fabricating and Engineering, and Val Vaughan were the five recipients recognised for their efforts.

Browse snapshots from the event in the gallery below:

