EMERGING LEADER: Michaela Kammholz was recognised for her dedicated work with the Gatton Show Society.
News

Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 5:00 PM

GATTON Show Society member, Michaela Kammholz was named the Lockyer Valley's Young Citizen of the Year.

Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela has made her way from milestone to milestone, scoring and mastering various roles.

She has been a steward, assistant secretary and was even named Miss Showgirl for the 100th Gatton Show.

Michaela thanked Show Society President Katherine Raymont for "seeing in her what others didn't".

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said Michaela's hard work, dedication and enthusiasm nabbed her the Young Citizen title.

She was nominated as the Emerging Leader in the Queensland Show Awards and was also a key member in organising the Young Farmers Challenge, Next Gen initiative and Ties and Tiaras.

"I am confident she will go on to make a real difference and I would like to applaud Michaela for showing such tenacity and drive," Ms Milligan said.

"She is a selfless young woman who has achieved a great deal already."

australia day lockyer valley michaela kammholz young citizen of the year
Gatton Star

