Hanson: ‘Dutton would do an excellent job’

PAULINE Hanson has weighed in on what has been a whirlwind day in Australian politics, declaring that Peter Dutton would do "an excellent job" as Prime Minister.

Speaking on Sky News on Tuesday evening following Mr Dutton's failed leadership bid against Malcolm Turnbull, the One Nation leader described the former Home Affairs Minister as "a very matured, well-managed man," adding, "I think he could handle the position of PM very well."

Senator Hanson added that the longer Mr Turnbull remains in the role of PM, the more it benefits her party.

"If Malcolm Turnbull stays there it helps me and it helps Bill Shorten," she said.

"Does it benefit our country? No it doesn't. He's too much to the left and he's not representing the conservative views and opinions, and that's why there's this conservative revolt from the backbench. A lot of them are going to lose their seats under Malcolm Turnbull."

Senator Hanson added of Mr Dutton: "He's on the conservative side of politics and I think he'd do very well. People are saying we don't know much about him, I think he would do an excellent job. Very measured in the way he answers questions."

Senator Pauline Hanson believes Peter Dutton would do an excellent job as PM. Picture: Kym Smith

Earlier, the One Nation senator also commented that Tony Abbott should be given another shot at the top job following Tuesday's failed spill.

"I think Tony Abbott should be given another chance at the leadership of the Liberal Party. They've got nothing to lose," she told Ben Fordham on 2GB radio.

"Tony Abbott has the experience, he has the knowledge, he's been pushing the conservative policies.

"In the minds of a lot of Australians, anyone would be better than Malcolm Turnbull as leader of the Liberal Party."

Mr Dutton hasn't ruled out launching a second challenge, saying he will do whatever he can "to make sure that we are in a position to win the next election".