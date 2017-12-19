Hannah Herrmann tops school with an OP1

HIGH ACHIEVER: Lockyer District High School graduate Hannah Herrmann finished the year on a high with her OP1 result.

AFTER 12 long years of school hundreds of graduates across the region finally received their OP results at the weekend.

Among them was Lockyer District High School's Hannah Herrmann who couldn't believe her eyes when she discovered she had achieved her goal of an OP1.

"It was nerve racking before-hand,” Hannah said.

"It was a very surreal moment looking at my computer on Saturday morning.

"I couldn't quite believe I'd managed to get an OP1.”

Since beginning her senior years, the 17-year-old had been striving toward having the freedom to pursue any university degree of her desire upon graduating.

Her efforts paid off, with a range of academic accolades in her final schooling years adding to the OP1 achievement.

"Obtaining an OP1 was something I always really wanted,” Hannah said.

"But as I went into Year 11 I realised it would be much harder than I initially anticipated.

"So I reset my goals to just to doing the best I could and if I got an OP1 it would be an added bonus.”

She said there was no real secret to achieving an OP1.

"Studying outside of school hours helped,” she said.

"But all you can really do is the best you can, in your subjects, and in the QCS.”

Hannah thanked all of her teachers at LDSH for helping her achieve the result.

She plans to study a Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the UQ St Lucia campus next year.

Hannah's OP1 was just the headline for this year's LDSH OP results which was supported by two OP2 students in Matthew Ziser and Linius Zamen.

The school also achieved its best OP1-10 result (57%) in the last 10 years and the second year in a row the school has produced such high OP results.

Lockyer High deputy principal Tony McCormack said he was extremely proud of Hannah and the other high achievers.

"We are pleased with this year's results,” he said.

"They represent an amazing reward for the hard work and dedication of our students.”

"To achieve an OP1 is a great outcome for Hannah and representative of the pursuit of excellence demonstrated by all of our students and staff.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said a record 53,098 young people had completed Year 12 and could look forward to pursuing rewarding work, training and further education options.

”An incredible 93 per cent of Year 12 graduates have achieved a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE),” Ms Grace said.

”I congratulate the class of 2017 on its outstanding performance, and thank the teachers who play such an important role in supporting Queensland students to achieve consistently impressive results.”

Fast facts:

Out of 53,098 Queensland Year 12 students, 753 students received an Overall Position (OP) score of 1, 13 more than last year.

Approximately 22,121 students received an OP between 1 and 15 - which is 718 more than last year.