Hankering for an outing?

MARKETS: Check our guide to see what’s on and what’s not in the region. Picture: iStock

A SENSE of normalcy is slowly creeping back into our regions, with markets and other events making a comeback.

Here’s a list of what’s happening and what isn’t in the weeks to come.

What’s On

Esk Country Markets – held at Pipeliner Park, these markets are on every Saturday from 7am to midday.

Kilcoy Race Day – the races are on again at Kilcoy Race Club on June 22. At present, public attendance is not permitted at the track, but the races can be viewed on TV.

Tree Planting – Brisbane Valley Kilcoy Landcare Group has organised a tree planting at Yowie Park on the morning of June 23, from 9am. Anyone who can volunteer their time is welcome to take part.

Gatton Race Day – horse racing resumes at Lockyer Turf Club on Saturday, June 27. The public are not allowed to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Esk Pickers Market – this event usually takes place every second Sunday each month. The markets were originally planned to make a comeback on June 14 but were cancelled due to wet weather, with the next date being June 28.

Laidley Village Markets – this event takes place every Friday from 7am to 1pm on Patrick St in Laidley, and is set to return on July 3.

Mulgowie Markets – this farmers’ market is held at the Mulgowie Hall Grounds on the first Saturday of the month, from 8am to 11am. July 4 is the planned date for this market to resume.

Ma Ma Creek Markets – taking place every second Saturday of the month from 7am to midday, the Ma Ma Creek Markets are scheduled to return on July 11.

Race Day – Lockyer Turf Club rides again on Sunday, July 12. Consult restrictions closer to the date to see if the public are allowed.

Plainland Markets – operated by Porters Hotel, the Plainland Markets are currently slated to resume on July 19.

What’s Not

Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair – scheduled for June 20, this event has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Peace Lutheran Church Annual Market Day – this event was also planned for June 20 but has met with a similar cancellation. Organisers are hoping to reschedule the event for a new date later in the year.

Laidley Show – another victim of the coronavirus, the annual Laidley Show was slated to begin on July 4 but has been postponed until next year.

Gatton Show – last but certainly not least, this year’s Gatton Show will also be skipping a year, with gathering limits insufficient to allow a profitable crowd on the weekend of July 18.

