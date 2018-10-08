Menu
Login
News

Race against storms to rescue hang-glider

by Jacob Miley
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

STORMS and heavy rain threaten the rescue of a hang-glider stuck 30m up a tree on the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Mount Tamborine about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews on scene were expecting rain and storms to reach the site within 30 minutes and were working to free the female hang-glider.

Queensland Ambulance said the situation was being described "as a difficult rescue effort"

It is believed the patient has no obvious injuries, however crews are yet to assess, QAS said.

gold coast hinterland hang gliding mt tamborine rescue

Top Stories

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    News The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    News Queensland reported the largest increase in the country

    Community support Brooke's cancer journey

    Community support Brooke's cancer journey

    News Gatsby funds to help Brooke Kirkwood.

    Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

    Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

    News One women in a domestic violence relationship dies a week.

    Local Partners