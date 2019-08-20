Menu
Login
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

arrest deaths in custody editors picks handcuffs hospital police

Top Stories

    Colours shine at regional culture festival

    Colours shine at regional culture festival

    News The Colours of the Lockyer, Arts and Culture Festival overran Laidley on the weekend

    Teamwork aids Lockyer vet's victory

    Teamwork aids Lockyer vet's victory

    Cricket Lockyer defeats Ipswich with two overs to spare

    Firefighters warn of dangerous bushfire conditions

    Firefighters warn of dangerous bushfire conditions

    News Dangerous fire conditions are expected tomorrow

    Fun for everyone at OLGC fete

    Fun for everyone at OLGC fete

    News The bi-annual OLGC Fete is on again next weekend.