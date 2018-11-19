Handball game forges important connections

SENIOR Constable Sam Ritchie has never won a game of school yard handball.

But every loss has made him more familiar to Helidon State School students, which is the ultimate win.

The Helidon police officer had prioritised visits to the local school since moving to the area 2.5 years ago. He said forging connections with students was important.

"Me coming to schools is giving them a familiar face and giving them a bit of rapport and getting them used to police to show them the friendly side of the police officer,” Snr Cnst Ritchie said.

"It's just letting them know that police are there to help.”

The relationship not only provided the students with a role model or mentor, but it could also serve them in their time of need.

"If there are a lost kid in the shops one day they see as someone to approach,” he said.

Snr Const Ritchie's handball loss last Thursday marked three years of losing against Helidon's champion competitor but he said he planned to return in 2019.

"As a police officer not many jobs put a smile on your face ... but coming to see the kids is a way to put a smile on your face if you're having a bad day,” he said.

Snr Cnst Ritchie's visits not only brightened his day but the student's day too.

Principal Liz Eilers said the students always looked forward to the visit from the policeman.

"They enjoy Constable Sam visits to the school its very positive,” she said.