Hand-built Bristol beauties converge at Noosa for rally

CLASSICS: Noosa's Rob van Wegen with two of his briillian Bristols going on show this week.

BRITISH exclusivity and luxury will be on show this week as the Bristol Owners Club of Australia converge at Noosa for a national rally.

There will be numerous opportunities to see these rare and valuable hand-built cars across the Sunshine Coast. Some 37 Bristols are expected to attend from all over Australia, plus two from New Zealand and six shipped from the UK specifically for the event.

Why Noosa? Well, per capita, there are more Bristols in Noosa than any other place in the world. This is mainly down to Noosa local Rob van Wegen who owns three examples: a 1948 400, 1953 403 and 1954 405, and is involved in organising the event.

"Bristols were the same price as Bentleys when new," he said. "They're quite eccentric cars for people who wanted something different to everyone else.

"The engineering is fantastic, they could do 105mph back in the 1950s, and the rally is an opportunity for people to see the largest gathering of Bristols anywhere."

The best time for locals to see all the Bristols will be at Noosa Woods, at the river mouth end of Hastings St, from about 10.15am until 2pm on Monday, April 29. There's no charge to see them, and there'll be millions of dollars worth of classics on show. Four of the Bristols coming from the UK are 405 dropheads, each worth around $400-450,000.

The following day, Tuesday, April 30, the Bristols leave from their South Pacific Resort Noosaville base at about 8.30am and will cruise along Gympie Terrace on their way to Kin Kin.

The visitors are also planning drives to Bribie Island and the Hinterland over the week, so expect to see numerous Bristols on the Sunshine Coast, before the cars leave for Byron Bay on Sunday, May 5.

Noosa's Rob van Wegen who owns three Bristols: a 1948 400, a 1953 403 and a 1954 405. Iain Curry

AT A GLANCE

WHAT Bristol Owners Club Australian national rally.

WHEN Sunday, April 28 to Sunday, May 5.

WHERE Around Noosa. Display at Noosa Woods, Hastings St on Monday, April 29, 10am-2pm.

HOW MUCH Free.

WEBSITE www.britolownersclubofaustralia.com.au