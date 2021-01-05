Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

Hugh Suffell
5th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Lockyer Valley man claimed he “drilled his thumb out” after hitting it with a hammer and used meth to numb the pain, the Gatton court heard.

Christopher James Rayner pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was in his system in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday January 4, after he was busted by police in October.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said Rayner was intercepted driving along Eastern Drive, Gatton, where he was asked to conduct a roadside drug test.

LOCAL NEWS: NAMED: Christmas drink driver twice the legal limit

He conveyed a positive reading and was transported to Gatton Police Station where another test confirmed the presence of methamphetamines in his system.

In court, Rayner told Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll he thought he was clear before getting behind the wheel “because it had been 24 hours since I drilled my thumb out”.

Magistrate Carroll said “what’s that got to do with taking drugs”.

LOCAL NEWS: Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

Rayner’s traffic and criminal history was tendered to the court.

He was fined $500.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

drug-driving gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate slams unlicensed driver’s behaviour

        Premium Content Magistrate slams unlicensed driver’s behaviour

        Crime “If a doctor says you can’t drive, you must not drive” a man was told after getting behind the wheel because he was “bored”.

        NAMED: Christmas drink driver twice the legal limit

        Premium Content NAMED: Christmas drink driver twice the legal limit

        Crime A Lockyer man has intended to apply for a work licence but deemed the process too...

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Here's everything you need to know about the new Jobkeeper cuts

        70+ PHOTOS: Editor’s favourite photos from 2020

        Premium Content 70+ PHOTOS: Editor’s favourite photos from 2020

        News So many faces from the region appeared in print and online this year – did your...