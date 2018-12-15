Hall upgrades ensure inclusion for all

EXCITING UPGRADES: CWA members Estelle Drynan and Patti Jaenke stand at the proposed new entrance.

IF THE Country Women's Association Hall at Esk could talk it could tell a tale of a different time.

Paid for by local punters buying "pies from a wood stove and tea boiled in a four-gallon drum”, the association's hall was built in 1952 after years of fundraising at the local races.

Since then, the hall on the corner of Nielsen Place has remained essentially untouched, but next year the building will be upgraded, aligning the old building with modern requirements.

Esk Branch Queensland Country Women's Association president Estelle Drynan said the upgrades would ensure everyone in the community had access to the hall.

"Because of the older population who hire our hall on a regular basis we wanted to upgrade our facilities to be a correct standard,” Mrs Drynan said.

To facilitate the cause, the QCWA group had recently received more than $40,000 of funding from various organisations across the community and state.

The upgrade will allow people in a wheelchair to access the building via a new ramp and would also provide them with an accessible toilet.

"We won't know the hall when we will have these renovations done,” she said.

During construction a storage room will also be built at the hall for chairs and tables to be kept in.

"We live in a wonderful community and we want to keep it that way and we want to continue our succession plan for CWA well into the future,” Mrs Drynan said.

Queensland Country Women's Association Esk Branch member Patti Jaenke said it was important to upgrade the hall which had been used for a variety of purposes over the years.

"The hall was used as a baby clinic,” Mrs Jaenke said.

Long gone are the days where the hall served as a baby clinic, but almost 70 decades on the building still serves an important role in the community.

While the rooms are no longer filled with infants being weighed and anxious new mothers, the hall is now a space for community members to unite.

Mrs Jaenke urged others to join the CWA group.

"Come along and have a chat and have a cup of tea,” she said.