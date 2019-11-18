Hall bites back: ‘Men need to step up’

Constance Hall is a self-made and wildly successful businesswoman, blogging about everything from her kids to rights for women.

But some of her takes on equality and feminism - especially about men stepping up and taking on half the work it takes to raise a kid - often leaves a lot of men with a bad taste in their mouth.

But in a candid chat with 60 Minuteson Sunday night, Hall explained she's stopped caring about p*ssing men off.

"As soon as you become a mum, you just get typecast as just a mum, and it really takes over your whole life. And that's what I'm trying to change, you can be a mum and be a legend," she told the current affairs program.

"You can be a mum and you can travel. You can do this, because your husband should be doing 50 per cent of the child rearing too...(Men) need to step up.

"I wouldn't say it if I didn't believe it to be true. I'm not trying to p*ss off the white Australian man, but I don't care if I do."

Constance Hall. Picture: 60 Minutes

Hall knows her opinions aren't always embraced by the whole of Australia even joking she was "probably going to get snipered tomorrow".

"I really think women should rule the world and we should be the bosses of everything, and it should be a matriarchal country," she said.

Hall has seven children, including two stepchildren, and raises all of them with her second husband Denim.

Online, more than two million people follow her wild life but Hall openly rejects the term "mummy blogger".

"I think people like me because life's just not perfect. You know? It's not happily ever after. It's not meant to be," she said.

"That's what I do. I make people feel better about their lives because mine's so crap. So everyone goes, I love hanging out with Con, I feel like I can handle this now."

Constance Hall at her wedding to Denim. Picture: 60 Minutes

After selling 175,000 copies of her first book, Hall's success only continued to grow, launching a clothing line and another successful book.

But with her success came Australia's "tall poppy syndrome" which Hall believes she is a victim of. The trolling became so bad, Hall considered suicide.

"I think it's probably one of the main reasons that everyone hates me, because the following got so big," she said.

"I felt like there was no getting away from (the suicidal thoughts). They were really creeping in," she said.

"And there was definitely a time where I was just like, it would just be easier to not even be here.

"It was something that sort of swirled around in my head. I'd never felt like that before. I'd never even considered, I was, like that's terrifying. How could anyone do that you know?"

Despite the hate, Hall said she's going to continue to thrive.

"There came a time where I was like, 'everyone f**k off. I'm just going to write what I want to write. And if you don't like it, don't read it.

"If you're upset because you're a five foot bogan that didn't make it, then f**king make it. Whatever's blocking you, do what you need to do to get happy too, because If I can be successful, then anyone can literally."