Hall and community standing tall after 90 years

THE Glamorgan Vale Community Hall has been the source of many cherished memories for the community over the past 90 years.

Three of the hall's life members are hoping that there are still plenty more to be made.

Invitations have been sent out to members of the hall, supporters and their families to celebrate the milestone at a special event this weekend, which is open to the whole community.

A barbecue followed by a tea time dance will be held on Sunday to mark the occasion.

The hall was officially opened in November 1928.

It has formed an important part of the township's history and played host to countless dances, birthdays and weddings.

The popular local Christmas and Easter carnivals are still held on its grounds.

President and life member Geoff Beattie recalls playing at the hall as a kid and he had his first date with his late wife Elaine at a dance at the venue in 1969.

It has seen plenty of changes since then, which has been made easier by government grants in recent times but in its early days, it took hard graft and a lot of fundraising to finalise improvements.

"We should all be pretty proud of our community...(the hall) is the central part of it,” Mr Beattie said.

"There aren't too many halls that are in the shape of this one.”

Fellow life members Rodney and Gail Wendt were looking forward to catching up with old friends and new faces alike.

"We'd love to have everyone back in and see that it's all still here and (the result of) what they've actually started,” Mrs Wendt said.

"I'd like to see it continued and younger people getting involved and carrying it on,” Mr Wendt said.

A free barbecue sausage sizzle will be held from 11am to 1pm and the tea time dance will carry on from then until 5pm.

Tickets for the dance are $10 for adults, $5 for high school kids and primary school kids enter for free.