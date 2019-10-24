Half-price flights: Jetstar slashes Bali fares

As the weather heats up across the country so are the latest travel deals with Jetstar dropping its "return for free" sale on some of its top domestic and international routes.

The sale works like this, book an outbound Jetstar "starter" fare and your return flight home is free.

Some of the sale fares include Melbourne to Bali from $249, which works out at $125 each way when you account for the return for free offer. Other overseas flights up for grabs include Sydney to Phuket from $289 (the equivalent of $145 each way) and Perth to Bali from $169 ($85 each way).

If you prefer a stay at home getaway, Jetstar's domestic sale fares cover Sydney to Gold Coast from $75 ($38 each way), Adelaide to Sunshine Coast from $120 ($60 each way) and Gold Coast to Perth from $209 ($105 each way).

Good times on the Gold Coast with cheap Jetstar flights.

Travel dates range from January 2020 to September 2020, and as with all Jetstar flights, fares do not include baggage or meals.

The sale starts today and runs until 11.59pm (AEDT) Saturday, October 26, 2019. See jetstar.com for more.

Some of the return for free fares (one-way prices):

• Gold Coast to Sydney from $75

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Gold Coast from $99

• Cairns to Brisbane from $112

• Cairns to Darwin from $192

• Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $163

• Sunshine Coast to Adelaide from $119

• Sunshine Coast to Sydney from $96

• Gold Coast to Perth from $209

• Newcastle to Gold Coast from $77

• Melbourne (Avalon) to Gold Coast from $95

• Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $155

• Perth to Bali (Denpasar) from $169

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bali (Denpasar) from $249

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Phuket from $289

• Sydney to Phuket from $289