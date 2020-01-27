Menu
BIG SPEND: More than $600,000 will spent to repair ageing timber bridges in the Somerset region.
Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
THE SOMERSET region is home to a great many historic bridges, and now the council is considering a $600,000 investment to restore some of these structures.

Council owns 21 timber-concrete hybrid bridges, and these will be the focus of the investment.

Three of these bridges have already undergone restoration using specialist techniques in 2017 and 2018, and plans are underway to conduct similar works on another of the bridges.

The remaining 17 bridges were recently inspected by a contractor hired by council, indicating two are in very poor condition, 11 are in poor condition, and the remaining four are in fair condition.

Council were advised that if repairs were not made within the next two years, it may be necessary to impose load limits on Batzloffs Bridge on Esk Crows Nest Road, Mick Madsen Bridge on Mount Stanley Road, and Gardners Bridge on Mount Beppo Road.

The proposed treatment works to save the bridges is estimated at $600,000 over the next to two five years.

These works would prevent further rotting of the wooden components in the bridges, and restore the concrete parts to stop water getting through.

“The analogy I use is putting the bridge in the freezer,” CEO Andrew Johnson said.

“It arrests the decay, to stop the deterioration of the material.”

Based on the success in restoring other bridges, councillors were in support of the investment.

“The amount of time we’ve been able to preserve these bridges for is well worth the money,” Cr Robert Whalley said.

The $600,000 contribution is set to be included as part of upcoming budget planning for the 2020/2021 financial year.

