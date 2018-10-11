Hairdressing helps disadvantaged young women to shine

PASSING IT ON: The Pavilion owner Tracy Coles (right) spent two weeks in Myanmar teaching hairdressing skills.

TRACY Coles loves everything about her job as a hairdresser.

The owner of The Pavilion salon in Rosewood recently got the opportunity to pass on her passion to disadvantaged young women in Asia.

She was selected for Schwarzkopf Professional's Shaping Futures initiative that saw the 49-year-old spend two weeks in Myanmar teaching hairdressing skills.

Based in the Good Shepherd Sisters convent in the city of Mandalay, Mrs Coles took ten students under her wing who were working to build brighter futures in the midst of civil war and other tragic circumstances.

She worked alongside Ipswich hairdresser Kristy Midgley in a small salon within the convent.

"It's always been on my bucket list to be able to give back,” Ms Coles said.

"When you're passionate and love your job and industry, it's easy to pass that on and give those girls an insight to why we love hairdressing.

"We would leave and the girls would stay in the hair studio and go through their notes all night so the next day, they nailed it.”

They used water paints to explain shading and primary and secondary colours.

The girls had never even picked up a paintbrush in their lives up to that point.

"You don't realise we have it all and how we probably sweat on the little things in life,” she said.

"You go over there and it's put into perspective.”

Work was done to develop the hairdressing program in the convent and the teacher who leads the class was equipped with new skills before the duo flew back.

The pair plan to head back over before June of next year to see the girls' progress and will upload YouTube videos in the meantime to give them new lessons to soak up.

Mrs Coles has worked as a hairdresser for the past 36 years and opened The Pavilion two years ago after spending time as a hairdressing teacher for TAFE Queensland.