HAIR-DO! Wear that mullet proudly, says hairdressing teacher

CQUniversity hairdressing teacher Kellie Donovan says the mullet is great, and people should not be be judged for how they choose to wear their hair. Photo: Supplied.

If you've got a mullet and you love it, wear it proudly.

That's the call from CQUniversity hairdressing teacher Kellie Donovan, who says people should not be judged because of how they choose to wear their hair.

The iconic hairstyle is back in the news after 18-year-old Cooper Allin was last week refused entry to a Perth hotel because of its no mullet policy.

Rockhampton's Jed Gadsby had a similar experience in December last year at Brisbane nightclubs.

Mrs Donovan said a person's hairstyle should reflect their individuality.

"If it suits them, they love it and it makes them feel confident, that's great," she said.

"Anything goes at the moment with style and that's how it should be."

Mrs Donovan said the distinctly Australian mullet style had seen a resurgence in recent years.

"Mullets have always still been out there, however they are trending as quite a popular style at the moment, especially with the younger men. They are loving them," she said.

"I think the mullet is great - no mullet is the same if done professionally. Hairdressers and barbers will craft a style that is personalised to suit the person."

Mrs Donovan said all hairdressing apprentices were taught all different styles of hair, including the mullet.

FIVE ENDURING HAIRSTYLES

The classic bob: A short- to medium-length haircut, in which the hair is typically cut straight around the head at about jaw-level, often with a fringe..

The fade: The hair tapers from the bottom to the top and it can be as close to the skin as you like.

The mullet: The hair is business at the front and sides, but party at the back.

The pixie: A timeless look, it is short all over and looks flattering on most face shapes and makes a bold statement.

Braids: The hair is woven and worn in one thick plait, in two worn on either side of the head, or in many small ones all over the head.