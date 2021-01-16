Menu
Rain delays play at the Gabba in Brisabne on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Weather

Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at Gabba

by Shiloh Payne
16th Jan 2021 3:48 PM
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland with a damaging cell moving through Ipswich towards Brisbane and another in the Somerset region.

As of 3.20pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Camp Hill, Manly, and Rathdowney.

These thunderstorms were moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Brisbane Airport, Nudgee and Mud Island by 3.50pm and Jacobs Well, Amity Point, Rathdowney, southern Moreton Island and central Moreton Bay waters off Redcliffe by 4.20 pm.

 

 

The rain has delayed play at the final Test against India at The Gabba.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Matthew Marshall said this afternoon's storm activity was likely to be widespread.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon and evening with the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall," he said.

 

 

 

"The most likely area for these storms are the Gold Coast hinterlands, Brisbane, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast although storms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon."

He said storms were likely to develop inland in the afternoon before moving east in the evening.

It comes as heatwave conditions impact far northwest Queensland while a tropical low could form offshore in the far north coast.

