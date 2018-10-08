Hail, powerful winds: Severe storm warning for Darling Downs

SEVERE thunderstorms with the potential to produce damaging winds and hailstones are predicted for the Darling Downs over the coming hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just after 2pm today.

Locations that could be affected by storm activity include Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Gatton and Oakey.

BoM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Darling downs region. Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.10pm.