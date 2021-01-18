HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

Severe storms with the possibility of hail have been forecast for the Lockyer Valley region (file image).

Severe storms with the possibility of hail have been forecast for the Lockyer Valley region (file image).

THE Lockyer Valley could receive damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon, with the possibility of hail included.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said falls at Dalby had already reached 33mm.

The spokesman said today’s weather patterns were not related to the newest tropical cyclone Kimi in Northern Queensland.

Instead, the storms were due to a surface trough combining with an upper trough, which had the potential to create severe storms.

The BoM is predicting the possibility of severe storms tomorrow west of Toowoomba ranges and south of Gympie.