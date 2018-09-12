Menu
Login
SHOCK jock Ray Hadley’s police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.
SHOCK jock Ray Hadley’s police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.
Crime

Hadley’s son quits force after drugs charge

by Perry Duffin, AAP
12th Sep 2018 2:20 PM

SHOCK jock Ray Hadley's police officer son has resigned from the NSW force after allegedly being caught with cocaine.

Then senior constable Daniel Hadley was allegedly caught in possession of 0.79 grams of cocaine at a pub in Rouse Hill in Sydney's northwest on August 3 after a professional standards investigation.

His matter was called at Parramatta Local Court today but only Hadley's lawyer appeared.

Daniel Hadley was named police officer of the year for St Marys Local Area Command in 2014.
Daniel Hadley was named police officer of the year for St Marys Local Area Command in 2014.

The court heard Hadley may enter a plea the next time the case is before the same court on October 3.

Police confirmed today the 28-year-old had resigned after the drugs charge.

cop crime editors picks illict new south whales police police force ray hadley son

Top Stories

    Road upgrade to increase safety and efficiency

    Road upgrade to increase safety and efficiency

    News Heavy vehicle numbers on the road have doubled in the past two years.

    • 12th Sep 2018 3:26 PM
    Milk processors support a 10c/litre levy

    Milk processors support a 10c/litre levy

    News Dairyfarmers organisation calls on supermarkets to up milk price

    Festival brings a burst of spring colour

    Festival brings a burst of spring colour

    News Crowd numbers were up this year

    Could we be home to the next 'big thing'?

    Could we be home to the next 'big thing'?

    News The competition is now open so get your ideas in.

    Local Partners