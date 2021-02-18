Menu
Haas injured at Broncos training

by Chris Honnery
18th Feb 2021 12:51 PM
Broncos enforcer Payne Haas has gone down with an ankle injury at training on Thursday morning.

Haas was participating in a routine training drill when he fell to the ground clutching at his right ankle.

The 21-year-old limped off the field in discomfort and sat out the rest of the session.

The severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Haas has been suspended for the first three matches of the NRL season following his run-in with police officers earlier this year.

 

 

 

