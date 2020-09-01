Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman is accused of faking COVID and coughing on people. File photo
The woman is accused of faking COVID and coughing on people. File photo
News

Woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on staff

Maddie Manwaring
1st Sep 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on staff at a Cooloola Cove store faced the Gympie Magistrates Court again this week.

On March 18, just before the height of the pandemic in Queensland, Tin Can Bay police were patrolling a Cooloola Cove shopping centre when they witnessed a woman arguing with staff members of a store.

Felicity Ann Brown, 51, was allegedly abusing staff and called one team member a "f*** head."

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* BREAKING: Woman hurt in rollover north of Gympie

* Gympie business leader latest name on impressive list

* 5 big private developments in works for Gympie

Ms Brown allegedly then walked up and down the aisles of the store, getting close to people and announcing she had coronavirus, before coughing right at staff.

She allegedly said "some people just don't die of coronavirus" before she was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence.

On July 13, Ms Brown appeared in court via a phone call, as she had since moved to Avalon Beach in NSW, and pleaded not guilty.

Ms Brown appeared in court again yesterday, and said she "feared" coming back to Queensland.

Ms Brown had her matter adjourned again to September 21.

editors picks faking covid gympie coronavirus gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage has emerged of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country pub, apparently thumbing their nose at strict virus safety rules for licensed...

        Stolen credit card tempts chef’s bottle-o buy up

        Premium Content Stolen credit card tempts chef’s bottle-o buy up

        Crime A Gatton holiday maker threw a bank card under a car after he found it, used it to...

        Why fossil fuel greed is jeopardising our grandkid’s future

        Premium Content Why fossil fuel greed is jeopardising our grandkid’s future

        Letters to the Editor We will be dragged down to a third world country if we don’t use the subsidies of...

        What thrift shop rebrand will mean for Laidley community

        Premium Content What thrift shop rebrand will mean for Laidley community

        Community AFTER 24 years, Laidley’s Thrift Shop will be rebranded, bringing a slight change...