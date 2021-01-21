Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
News

Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month charged with more than three dozen counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Gympie police over the alleged historical offences in November last year.

In total he is facing 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and three counts of rape.

The court proceedings are expected to be closed to the public owing to the nature of the allegations.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'A whore and a munt': Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

* Authorities scramble to shut down illegal rave wave

* Gympie man who attacked his mum on Christmas Day cops fine

More Stories

crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local hall set for major upgrades

        Premium Content Local hall set for major upgrades

        Council News The $2.08M program will see major upgrades to one of the region’s most utilised venues. DETAILS:

        BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Premium Content BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Crime A man fearful of returning to prison has been busted with an extraordinary amount...

        Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with...