Jason Lawrence Pozzi walks from the Gympie District Court after pleading guilty to bashing his mate in a drunken rage.
Gympie man bashed friend after drunken comment about his mum

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
A DRUNKEN comment about living with his mother resulted in a middle-aged Gympie man bashing his mate and cutting open the back of his head, the Gympie District Court has heard.

Jason Lawrence Pozzi, 46, launched himself at the victim and repeatedly struck him in the head and face when the alcohol-fuelled conversation turned nasty on July 17 last year.

Pozzi appeared in the court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm stemming from the incident.

The matter was originally set down for trial when the current round of District Court proceedings began last week, but a change in the indictment presented against Pozzi resulted in his guilty plea on Thursday afternoon.

In sentencing Pozzi Judge Glen Cash summarised the incident, saying he and the victim were drinking and "seemed to have had more than what was good" for them.

The victim asked Pozzi when he was going to get a job and stop living at his mother's, and Pozzi responded by knocking him to the ground and punching him repeatedly to the face and head.

There was a laceration to the back of victim's head that required stitches, the court heard.

Judge Cash noted Pozzi did have a criminal history "but not a violent one" and continued to live with his mother.

He noted Pozzi had enrolled at TAFE and was intending to take on less physical work in the future.

Pozzi was sentenced to 12 months' jail but was released immediately on probation.

