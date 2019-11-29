Gympie child sex freak to walk free from jail next month

Graham Robert Hamilton is led away from the Gympie District Court on Wednesday, November 27 after pleading guilty to three child sex offences on a five-year-old girl.

A GYMPIE region man will walk free from jail next month after serving just one year behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who called him her "best friend".

Graham Robert Hamilton, 31, faced sentencing in the Gympie District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 years earlier in the week.

The court heard Hamilton was a regular visitor at the girl's home when he committed the offences.

The most serious attack came when Hamilton pushed the little girl's head towards his penis and made her lick it while she was in the lounge room and her mother a "little way away".

The victim, aged between five and six years over the course of the offending, described "yucky stuff" going into her mouth during the assault, and said she had touched his penis with her hands.

She would later explain Hamilton "wanted me to do that" and would also describe him as her "best friend".

On another occasion Hamilton had the victim pull her pants down so he could lick and rub her.

The court heard Hamilton made a "shooshing motion" while carrying out the depraved act.

The crown prosecutor tendered three victim impact statements to the court from the victim's father, stepmother and biological mother.

Judge Gary Long said Hamilton's offending showed his "preparedness to take advantage of the vulnerability of such a young child in such a trusted situation, and exploit that child for (his) own selfish and deviant sexual gratification".

The judge noted Hamilton had served 341 days of pre-sentence custody since December 21 last year.

For the most serious assault Hamilton was sentenced to three years' jail suspended for five years after serving 12 months, and 12 months' jail with three years probation for the other two charges.

The judge said Hamilton's plea represented "acceptance" of his guilt and avoidance of forcing more trauma on the victim because he entered it on the day the matter had been listed for the pre-recording of evidence.

Hamilton will be eligible for release on December 21.