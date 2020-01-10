Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 1:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News UPDATE 2PM: FIREFIGHTERS have commended the quick actions of fellow workers who helped free a man’s arm from a meat slicer at a popular Plainland butchery

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        News The bowls club in one rural town has made a massive donation in support of the...

        Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        premium_icon Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        News Lost file finds man in court over a year after charges