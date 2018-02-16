Guy Creighton honoured for raising the bar for showjumping

HONOUR: Guy Creighton became the first person inducted into the Equestrian Queensland Hall of Fame.

Lachlan McIvor

EQUESTRIAN: After achieving so much in a distinguished 45 year career in showjumping, it's easy to overlook a few accolades here and there.

Before he became the first person inducted into the newly formed Equestrian Queensland Hall of Fame, a video showcasing Guy Creighton's long list of achievements was shown to the crowd at the official awards night earlier this month.

"Some of the things I'd nearly forgotten about,” Creighton smiled.

It's hard to blame him.

He competed for Australia at two Olympic Games, took part in 14 Nations Cups, won 13 World Cup events and claimed four Australian Championships among many other accolades.

Closer to home, Creighton competed in every Royal Show across the country and is the only rider to hold the lead rider title at every event.

"When you look back you think (it's rewarding because) your contribution to the sport has been worthwhile,” he said.

"There are so many sports and so many people who do so much work and they never really get the full recognition of what they've done over that time.

"I was lucky enough to get a bit of recognition. It's an honour.”

His personal highlight was being picked for the Olympics - in his debut in Montreal in 1976 he placed fifth out of 80 competitors - and he would have gone to three if not for a boycott of the 1980 Moscow games.

While he just missed out on a place on the podium in 1976, it was a valuable learning experience early in his career.

"It's hard for people to understand because you're not getting a medal but... what I jumped was that much above what I'd ever done, you had succeeded in what you were aiming for,” he said.

"Nothing compares to the Olympics, it's the fact that if you're there, you're top of the country.”

Even after calling it a day on the competitive scene, his influence on the sport has endured through coaching the next wave of champions and he continues to mentor riders while based in Helidon, where he moved in 1990.

He spent 15 years as the Australian Young Rider Team coach and his impact is widely felt.

A number of the winners at the Equestrian Queensland Awards Night on February 3 had Creighton to thank for their success.

His daughter Gemma has followed in his footsteps and, while he may no longer be in the saddle, travelling with her to shows around Australia is perhaps just as good.

"When I gave it up, the thing that I missed was the people,” he said.

"A few years later when Gemma took it up, it's phenomenal, I stepped back into my original lifestyle.

"The one thing you miss she brought back to me.

"Then she's come through and she's now represented Australia and Queensland, there's probably more pride in that than anything.

"I get more out of that than my own thing because my own (career) has been and done.

"It's a good sport and it's been, I have to say, very good to me,” he said.