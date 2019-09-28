Gus: the worrying trend the Rabbitohs and Bennett can’t deny

Sam Burgess and his Rabbitohs team digest their fourth preliminary finals loss in eight seasons.

Sam Burgess and his Rabbitohs team digest their fourth preliminary finals loss in eight seasons.

PHIL Gould is concerned about a worrying lack of recent success from the Rabbitohs and Wayne Bennett in big finals games, after their dismissal one game short of the grand final yet again.

South Sydney had their chances in a spirited 16-10 loss to Canberra at GIO Stadium, but ultimately fell short of reaching their second grand final in six seasons.

"What we have seen is a bit of a trend from South Sydney now. They have had five preliminary finals in the last eight years and they have only won one," Gould said on The Gus Gould Show on Macquarie Sports Radio.

"They have been to this point five times in the last eight seasons and got to one grand final, which they won.

"Wayne Bennett has won only three of his last nine finals matches,

"So while the old coach gets into the top eight very often he hasn't had much luck in recent times in getting through to the big dance."

Gould also took issue with the level of celebrations from the Canberra players after their victory to seal their first grand final appearance in 25 years.

"What I'm a little concerned about was the amount of celebration at full-time and just the overflow of euphoria," Gould said.

"It is hard to come down off that high and get yourself ready for the next big one.

"You won't see Melbourne or Sydney tonight, whoever wins that game you won't see that type of emotion and celebration from them because they'll know there is a bigger game ahead."

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >