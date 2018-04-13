Gus' Monaro is part of the family

GUS Clark's 1972 HQ Monaro GTS is something of a family heirloom, having been originally owned by his son who bought the car in Dalby to restore it as a project car.

This wasn't to be however and Mr Clark decided to keep the car after his son's tragic death in a car crash 15 years ago.

"It's just been in the family for that many years and we can't get rid of it... not with all the memories.”

The '72 Monaro still has its original 5.7 litre Chevrolet V8 engine, with Mr Clark trying to keep the car as stock as possible.

"It's a bit of an unfinished project, I'm still doing things to it.”

"Little bits and pieces, the winders in the doors need a bit of attention and things like that. So we'll get that done eventually.

"There's a lot of other cars that are done up better than that one but like they say it all takes time to do all these things, you've got find parts and you got to try and keep it as original as possible.”

But he has added the modern luxury of power-steering to make life a little easier, saying the old manual steering was near impossible to work with.

"It's not too bad now that it's got power-steering, (before) you wouldn't park in the main street of Gatton - you'd have to have stronger arms than I've got.”

Like any older car, Mr Clark said the Monaro had its quirks.

"Well it's a 45-year-old motorcar - like me it's got a few squeaks and rattles to it.”

While the red Holden certainly cuts a striking figure, Mr Clark's day-to-day drive isn't to be out-done.

His 2017 Ford Mustang GT draws attention with its racing stripes and bright-yellow paint job, and Mr Clark certainly enjoys taking it out for a drive and letting its 5.0 litre V8 do the talking.

"She goes alright, its fast enough for me and most other people.”

Mr Clark had been saving for a holiday to Europe for he and his wife, but after recent terrorist attacks decided against it.

"I thought... I'll spend my money in Australia, go and see Australia... and buy a Mustang.”

"I'd saved up long enough.”

While his collection is already the envy of many motoring enthusiasts, Mr Clark won't rule out adding to it.

"If I had my way, I'd build a hot rod, but I can't really have a hot rod, Monaro and Mustang all together.

"But a hot rod might come later.”