Police at Palmwoods house where possible explosive found
News

Bomb squad prepares to detonate explosive device

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Jun 2018 12:44 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM: A CUL-DE-SAC has been shut off and the bomb squad called in after a possible explosive was found at a Sunshine Coast home today.

Passers-by near the scene have been told to take cover as specialists move in to detonate the device found at a Palmwoods home.

Specialists were called to investigate an 'unknown device' found at a Toby Crt home this afternoon when police officers found the device.

It was part of a search warrant officers had executed at the home which also located guns and drugs, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

Five police cars are on scene and one ambulance is on stand-by.

UPDATE 1.45PM: GUNS, drugs and a possible explosive device has been uncovered at a Sunshine Coast home during a police search warrant.

Police were searching the home about 1pm on Toby Crt when an officer came across an 'unknown device'.

Specialists were called in to identify the device and carry out a risk assessment.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was a possible explosive device.

She said during the warrant police also located guns and drugs.

Two men at the property are assisting police with interviews but no charges have been laid, the spokeswoman said.

1PM: SPECIALIST police officers have been called in after a search warrant of a Coast home has uncovered an unknown device.

A Queensland Spokesman said Coast police officers were currently on standby at the Palmwoods home until the specialists arrived.

He said police were at the house on Toby Crt conducting a search warrant when one officer found the device.

"It's a safety precaution," the spokesman said.

More to come.

