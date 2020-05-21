Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

The field gun, anti-aircraft gun and mortar have already been removed from the Littleton Park memorial.

SOLEMN work is underway at Gatton’s Littleton Park this week to carry out a massive makeover at the Weeping Mothers Memorial.

The work will include significant restoration to the wartime artillery at the park, and was made possible by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, and a $3600 grant from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Gatton RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Hartigan said he and the RSL community were extremely pleased by the works, and the care that had been put into removing the field gun, anti-aircraft gun and mortar at the memorial.

“It’s been a difficult process to remove them, as all of the items have been well and truly fixed into the ground so there’s no movement which could effect the safety of the people who use the park,” he said.

“The removal’s not only to sandblast and repaint, but to render a little bit more safe where items have, over time, rusted through.”

A range of local businesses and contractors are involved in the projects, with J & I Ziebarth Towing transporting the items from the park to the workshop of Lockyer Sandblasting, who will prepare and repair the items prior to painting.

Council officers were involved with delivering other aspects of the required works, while the Gatton Police provided an escort to ensure the safe delivery of the items.

“We’re thoroughly delighted with the whole effort by the council and DVA, and we’ll be happy to be in attendance when the items are restored,” Mr Hartigan said.

“We look forward to them being spick and span for Vietnam Veterans Day.”

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said Littleton Park was a meaningful location for many in the Lockyer Valley.

“Council, together with the Gatton RSL, holds the annual Anzac Day service at the Weeping Mothers Memorial to honour the sacrifice of our servicemen and women, past and present,” she said.

“While this year’s commemorations couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions, more than 3000 people attended the Anzac Day services in 2019, which indicates just how much this Memorial means to so many in our region.”

The Weeping Mothers Memorial was established in April 1922, to honour the 68 local men who fell during World War I and was funded by the community.

After World War II, an additional 23 names were added to honour the fallen and another two for servicemen who died during the Vietnam War.

The artillery is expected to be off-site for 7–10 working days, with re‐installation to occur after that.

Residents are encouraged to follow safety signage located on-site while works are underway.

Mr Hartigan said the restoration works had revealed some mysteries around the memorial, and invited locals to contribute any insight they may have.

“We believe it’s a Second World War gun, but we’re not sure, the history of the item is a bit sparse, and if anyone does know more of it we’d appreciate people coming forward,” he said.

“The same goes for all of the equipment. Unfortunately those in the past who knew, and were here when the items were donated are no longer with us, so we don’t have much in the way of written history.”

